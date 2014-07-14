‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s ‘Tacky’ parodies Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’

Check out the video for “Tacky,” “Weird Al” Yankovic’s parody of Pharrell’s popular/annoying “Happy.” It’s the first of eight videos being released over eight days in celebration of the sonic prankster’s upcoming album “Mandatory Fun,” which comes out on Tuesday. The album promises a return to hilarious form for Yankovic, who is famous (infamous?) for poking fun at pop stars, from Michael Jackson to Eminem.