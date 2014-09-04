What to do in NYC this fall: September arts preview

The summer may be over, but there’s still plenty to do.

The leaves are falling, the weather’s cooling down and there’s lots to do in the Big Apple. amNewYork has you covered with it’s Fall Arts Preview in September.

SEPT 9

Fashion and music join forces for Fashion Rocks, a concert starring Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and other stars of the music world, taking place smack in the middle of New York Fashion Week. If you don’t get tix, the show airs live on CBS. Barclays Center, $55-$230, barclayscenter.com

SEPT 9

Tony and Emmy winner Blythe Danner stars as the matriarch of a dysfunctional family in veteran writer Donald Margulies’ new play, “The Country House.” Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, $67-$125

SEPT 10

Follow the story of a brilliant 15-year-old with Asperger’s syndrome in Simon Stephens’ Olivier award-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon’s 2003 novel, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Ethel Barrymore Theatre, $27-$129

SEPT 10

From one of the city’s original “Mad Men” comes “Mac Conner: A New York Life,” a collection of illustrations for advertising campaigns and women’s magazines made after World War II. Museum of the City of New York, mcny.org, through Jan. 19

SEPT 11

“Here I Am: Photographs by Lisa Leone” collects images by the Bronx-born photographer of the art, fashion and music of hip-hop in New York, Paris, and L.A. in the early 1990s. Bronx Museum of the Arts, bronxmuseum.org, through Jan. 11

SEPT 11

Can’t get enough of oysters? Get shucking during New York Oyster Week, which kicks off today with the Brooklyn Oyster Riot at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. You can also partake in oyster fests, restaurant specials and dinners centered on the shellfish during the two-week celebration. oysterweek.com, through Sept. 22.

SEPT 12 & 13

You’ll have nothing to complain about if you check out comedian Richard Lewis. Carolines, $41, carolines.com, also Sept. 13

SEPT 13

Catch a rotating celebrity cast including Mia Farrow, Brian Dennehy, Carol Burnett and Anjelica Huston in the first Broadway revival of A.R. Gurney’s romantic drama, “Love Letters.” Brooks Atkinson Theater, tickets start at $60

SEPT 13

Get trucking to Governors Island for the annual Vendy Awards, which marks 10 years of honoring the best in New York City street food through a cook-off that benefits the Street Vendor Project. A ticket gets you samples from 25 food vendors, as well as limitless beer, wine and soda. Governors Island, tickets from $85, vendyawards.com

SEPT 15

Get a head start on the Brooklyn Book Festival with numerous “bookend events” all week, culminating in the festival on Sept. 21. brooklynbookfestival.org

SEPT 19

Can you “Believe” it? Pop icon Cher dominates MSG for two nights. Madison Square Garden, $125-$175, thegarden.com; also Sept. 17 at Prudential Center, 20 at MSG and 22 at Nassau Coliseum

SEPT 23 & 24

Grammy-winning crooners The Black Keys rock and roll as part of their Turn Blue World Tour. Barclays Center, $35-$95, barclayscenter.com; also Sept. 24

SEPT 25

Burlesque — and the glitzy, glam, barely-dressed ladies that go with it — showcase their best during the New York Burlesque Festival. Various venues and ticket prices, thenewyorkburlesquefestival.com; through Sept. 28

SEPT 26

Novel turned film sensation “Gone Girl” opens up the always-anticipated New York Film Festival, now in its 52nd year. Lincoln Center, prices vary, filmlinc.com; through Oct. 12

SEPT 27

A production of Ayad Akhtar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a New York Muslim-American couple, “Disgraced,” will feature performances by “How I Met Your Mother” star Josh Radnor and Gretchen Mol of “Boardwalk Empire.” Lyceum Theatre, $37.50-$138

SEPT 30

“Maryland to Murano: Neckpieces and Sculptures by Joyce J. Scott” presents the artist’s blown glass sculptures made in Italy alongside beaded and constructed neckpieces she made in Baltimore. The Museum of Arts and Design, madmuseum.org, through March 15