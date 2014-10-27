‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ DVD out now

‘WKRP in Cincinnati: The Complete Series’

While many of you amNewYork readers were either not born or just really young (as was I) when “WKRP in Cincinnati” aired from 1978-82 on CBS, the sitcom about a radio station is a classic for a reason. The comedy is as strong as ever and the only thing dated about it are the outfits. This massive box set — long awaited because of all the music rights — also includes a few featurettes, a cast reunion and more. (DVD, $139.99)

Also out

‘Begin Again’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $34.99)

‘Child of God’ (DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

‘Deliver Us From Evil’ (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $40.99)

‘Good People’ (DVD, $28.99; Blu-ray, $29.99)

‘Life of Crime’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $24.99)

‘Wish I Was Here’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)