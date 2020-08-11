New greenmarket opens for business at Astor Place Plaza in East Village

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Village Alliance announced that a new greenmarket is opening in the East Village to give city residents more access to fresh fruits, vegetables and other local goods.

The Astor Place Greenmarket, located at Astor Place Plaza South (East 8th Street & Lafayette Avenue), is open every Tuesday from Aug. 11 through Nov. 24. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days.

GrowNYC’s Greenmarkets work to preserve local farmland, while ensuring that New Yorkers across all five boroughs have access to fresh, healthy food grown right here in our region. The market will feature a selection of locally-grown vegetables and orchard fruits, baked goods, cider, jams, maple syrup and honey from regional farmers.

Farmers who will be participating in the Astor Place market include Kernan Farms (Cumberland County, NJ) Remsburger Honey & Maple (Dutchess County, NY) and Wilklow Orchards (Ulster County, NY).

The Astor Place greenmarket will be enforcing social distancing guidelines for customers, staff and producers.

Face coverings will be required and customers must stay six feet apart from each other and vendors, and limit your group to one to two people. Keep your trip as quick as possible, and do not bring you dogs or bikes into the market. Do not pick up any products or produce at the farm stands, ask an employee to help you.

Cash, SNAP/EBT, P-EBT, Debit/Credit, and Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks are accepted at this farmers market, with Health Bucks now available year-round. For every $5 SNAP/EBT/P-EBT users spend, they will get a $2 bonus.

For more information and to see a full list of the market’s COVID-19 guidelines, visit the Astor Place webpage on grownyc.org.