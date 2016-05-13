Bolivian gray titi monkey born at the Bronx Zoo

There’s a new baby monkey at the Bronx Zoo.

A baby Bolivian gray titi monkey can now be seen in the zoo’s World of Birds exhibit. The baby was born in April. According to communications director Max Pulsinelli the gender is not yet known because the baby is still with its mother.

The species is native to central and northern Bolivia and the monkeys live in trees and eat fruits, insects and leaves.

The Bolivian gray titi monkey is a monogamous species and the family unit is very close. According to the Bronx Zoo, families are “often seen with their tails intertwined demonstrating strong social bonds.”

Aw!