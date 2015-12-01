Bravo’s ‘Work Out New York’ finds drama in NYC’s fitness scene

See what it’s like to be an elite trainer in NYC in Bravo’s new show.

New York City’s top trainers are getting the reality treatment.

“Work Out New York” (airs Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo) follows seven elite fitness trainers as they manage clients, create a brand, tend to injuries and — this being a Bravo TV show — build personal relationships and deal with rivalries among the group.

“They’re passionate people — they’re passionate about what they’re doing, about building their careers,” said Shari Levine, executive vice president of current programming at Bravo Media. “They are very much alive and firing on all cylinders at all times.”

New York was a natural choice to film the show, too, Levine said, thanks to the wealth of trainers here.

“It’s a 24-hour, high-octane city, with a huge number of inhabitants who like to work out. You find some of the top trainers here,” she said.

The cast members include master trainers at boutique studios like Flywheel and Barry’s Bootcamp and command anywhere from $200 to $300 an hour for private training. The series follows not just their client work — from spin classes to one-on-one sessions — but their drive to build a fitness brand, find sponsorships and start their own businesses.

“You see a part of the fitness world that you don’t often see or think about,” Levine said. “It’s not just about working someone out directly, it’s about the bigger empire that you might possibly build for yourself if you succeed in that higher echelon.”