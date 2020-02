His three prickly siblings also live at the zoo.

The Bronx Zoo has yet another adorable baby animal making its debut this spring.

This male North American porcupine was born at the zoo on April 24 and is now on exhibit with his family. He lives with his three other prickly siblings, mom named Alice, and dad, Patrick.

The nearly three-week-old porcupine’s quills are continuing to grow, and he’s still relying on his mom for food, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

You can spot him hanging out at the Children’s Zoo.