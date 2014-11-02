Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival takes over Williamsburg this weekend

In recent years, the electronic music scene has exploded from small, local venues to huge festivals such as the Electric Zoo on Randall’s Island and the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas.

But the seventh annual Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival strives to be a happy medium, combining a small, intimate atmosphere with cutting-edge artists and DJs.

The festival, which features underground electronic artists as well as popular international and New York City-based acts, was the brainchild of talent buyers, entrepreneurs, and nightlife curators Jennifer Lyon and Katie Longmyer back in 2008.

“Brooklyn was where all the artists were, and it’s still true today, even with artists now moving to Queens or the Bronx,” Lyon says. “We might have shows in Manhattan, but Brooklyn was where we lived.”

This year’s festival takes place this Friday and Saturday at nine venues throughout Williamsburg, a jump from last year’s six, with pre-festival events on Thursday.

“The venues we chose have always been great at supporting electronic music,” Lyon says. According to Lyon, about 8,000 people attended the 2013 festival, but this year a turnout of 12,000 to 15,000 is expected.

With more venues and concertgoers come bigger acts.

Popular DJs, dance artists and producers such as Swedish pop duo Galantis, Eats Everything, Huxley, Chris Malinchak and Omar S. are in the festival’s lineup this year.

“We’ve been rehearsing for the past two weeks [and] have a lot of new material that we’ll be playing,” Christian “Bloodshy” Karlsson, one half of Galantis, says. “We have a whole new setup and a new show. We have part of our studio lying on the stage.”

British producer Michael Dodman, better known by his stage name Huxley, also promises fresh material for the crowds, as the festival coincides with the recent release of his new album, “Blurred.”

“Whenever I’ve played in New York, it’s been pretty special,” he says. “In terms of output and vibe, electronic music is really strong. There is always something happening every weekend, even every day.”

Tickets for the festival range from $55 for a day to $175 for a VIP two-day pass that allows pass holders to go from club to club and includes access to a pre-party and an after-party.

“It’s a super-affordable opportunity to explore a ton of music that’s really happening right now, and explore the different themes and clubs,” Lyon says. “It’s an intimate way to connect with DJs and artists. … It’s always an adventure.”

Seven years in, the festival also continues to be a way for artists to experiment with electronic dance music.

“We want to do something creative and bring something interesting to this genre of music,” says Galantis member Linus “Style of Eye” Eklöw.

To purchase tickets to the Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival, go to brooklynemf.com.