Calypso will turn your sweaters into beachwear

Okay, so Calyspo St. Barth isn’t actually converting your chunky sweaters into bikinis, but its second partnership with Clothes4Souls invites shoppers to donate gently-worn sweaters for 25% off any full-priced purchase at Calypso boutiques.

Tuesday, November 4th through Sunday, November 23rd, customers can help the Calypso Cares initiative donating to Clothes4Souls, a non-profit fighting the impacts and perpetuation of poverty by helping people in need.

Online customers can also enjoy a 25% discount via a direct monetary donation to the cause while shopping online.

Unload a few of the sweaters you never wear and pick up a new item for your Christmas vacation. Or a new sweater, because Calypso’s winter collection is pretty cute.

Calypso St. Barth has boutiques at 900 Madison Ave., 654 Hudson St., 191 Lafayette St. and 137 W. Broadway.