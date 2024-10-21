Magnolia Bakery and incredibles launch new THC-fused bars based on iconic bakery flavors

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An edible company is teaming up with a New York City food institution to create two alluring new flavors.

Starting this week, incredibles, an award-winning cannabis edibles brand, will partner with Magnolia Bakery to offer two THC-infused bars inspired by the iconic New York City store. The bars will be available at RISE Dispensaries in New York this week and online by the end of the month.

“Magnolia Bakery has been a New York institution for nearly 30 years, and after the overwhelming response to our collaboration chocolate bars last year, we’re thrilled to bring them home to New York and New Jersey,” said Dominic O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Green Thumb. “We’re equally excited to make these unique, flavor-packed cannabis treats accessible to even more adults 21+ across the country through our website and local delivery. These chocolate bars are the best tasting edibles out there – we can’t wait to share them with Americans this fall.”

The new flavors of incredibles bars are taken from classic treats available at Magnolia Bakery: Swirled Famous Banana Pudding Bar, made from a swirl of creamy vanilla pudding, crunchy vanilla cookies and freeze-dried bananas; and the Red Velvet Piece Ahhh Cake 1:1 Bar features flavors of moist crimson cake, cream cheese tang and rich dark chocolate.

In addition to being available for purchase online and in New York City markets, the bars will later be available in New Jersey and additional areas, to be announced.

“For months, our loyal customers have asked, ‘When will your collaboration with incredibles be available in New York?’ Today, we can finally say that these fan-favorite bars can be purchased in our home state of New York, as well as 23 other markets,” said Sara Gramling, Vice President PR and Partnerships at Magnolia Bakery. “Through incredibles’ online storefront and local delivery, even more customers nationwide will be able to experience the iconic flavors of Magnolia Bakery in a new way, delivered right to their doorstep.”

Please consume responsibly. For adult use only.