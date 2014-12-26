Christmas is over, but you can still celebrate in NYC

The holiday season is the “most wonderful time of the year,” but just because Christmas is over, it doesn’t mean you can’t continue to experience all the festive events New York has to offer. If you want to pick up a few belated gifts or just revel in the spirit of the holidays, these post-Christmas spots will supply the cheer.

New York Botanical Garden holiday train show

Until January 19, you can follow a quarter-mile of track along a miniaturized version of the city, including 150 iconic buildings made out of bark, leaves, and other natural materials. Spot the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, and Rockefeller Center with the kids. Or buy tickets for the garden’s Bar Car Nights and warm up with a spiked hot chocolate with the 21 and over crowd.

Rolf’s Christmas decorations will be on display through February 28

If German schnitzel is your thing, then Rolf’s is the best place to soak up the Christmas spirit. Feast on platters of bratwurst, German apple crepes, and potato salad while surrounded by what can only be described as an explosion of decorations. Thousands of ornaments surround you, hanging from the ceiling and protruding from the walls, highlighting miniature Santa’s and angels.

13th Annual Holiday Train Show at Grand Central

If one train show wasn’t enough, this midtown extravaganza will be open until February 22. Trains depart a mini Grand Central station and run along a 34-foot long, two level track. Vintage trains from the museum’s collection and classic advertisements will also be displayed.

Nostalgia Train

The past often evokes a black and white image of Christmas: the white snow falling on darkened city streets, a handsome man wearing a bowler hat, a woman slinging back a whiskey before bundling up in a high-collared coat to brave the cold. New Yorkers can experience the thrill of the 1930s — all the way up to the 1970s — with a ride on vintage trains, many of which have been out of service for four decades. Hop aboard the M train between Queens Plaza and Second Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to experience this blast from the past.



Rockefeller Christmas Tree

Nothing says Christmas quite like a giant pine tree towering over all of midtown Manhattan in Rockefeller Center. The famous tree, which lords over the ice skating rink and area stores, will remain lit until 8 p.m. on January 7th. Grab a sweet treat and marvel at the larger-than-life display.

The Holiday Shops at Winter Village in Bryant Park

Need a few belated Christmas gifts or simply want to spoil yourself? Shop for jewelry, clothes, toys and local foods in more than 100 boutique shops through January 4th. Sample chocolates and other festive treats as you walk around the ice skating rink, which is open until March 1.

Holiday window display at Tiffany & Co.

Nothing quite says holiday’s in New York like an elaborate window display. And while Christmas may be over, you still have a few days to check out the dazzling lights and decorations at Tiffany & Co.’s flagship Fifth Avenue store. The light show, featuring classic New York scenes and inspired by the fireworks display created for the Tiffany Diamond exhibit at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, is triggered every 15 minutes from 4 p.m. until midnight through January 5.

Holiday lights in Dyker Heights

You may be dimming the lights at your place post-Christmas to save on electricity, but the folks in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn take the holiday season very seriously. Stop by the neighborhood for prolonged Christmas cheer via arguably the most impressive holiday light display in the city. Tours, which include a cannoli and hot chocolate, run through Dec. 30, and the lights will remain intact through the New Year, though an exact date has not been provided.