Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Liv Schreiber loves people, and she wants you to love people, too. Founder of Hot and Social, a matchmaking program connecting singles all over New York City through various dinners and events, and Camp Social, an annual weekend retreat intended to foster and cultivate female friendships, Schreiber’s motto for her matchmaking business is, “99% arrive solo, and 100% leave as friends.”

This year, Camp Social will arrive on August 23, where over 400 women will gather from around the world for the weekend getaway in Pennsylvania to create lasting and meaningful connections with other women.

“Oh, we’re so excited. We’ve tripled in size.” Schreiber explained that Camp Social is collaborating with brands like L’Oreal, SkinLab and Eddie Bauer. “Not only are the women coming in from all around the world in their twenties to literally their sixties, but they’re also getting a first glimpse at some really exciting trending collaborations with Camp Social and some alternative brands.”

“I want everyone to know there’s no timeline on friendship,” said Schreiber. “You can make a new friend or try something new at any age, it doesn’t just stop after college.” Camp Social offers an off the grid experience for ‘girls in adulthood’ with activities such as swimming, a sunrise hike and paint and sip.

Schreiber recounted the feelings that inspired her entrepreneurship. “I moved to New York and I was really lonely.” After graduating from college early, moving to New York did not come without some complications. Schreiber explained that meeting people was extremely difficult, and she never felt like organized meetups were geared toward people in their twenties and thirties.

“I realized that there was something that needed to be done about meeting new people,” she said. “Since I was five years old, I’ve been obsessed with creating businesses in hopes of helping make the world better,” Schreiber wrote in a July 12 Instagram post.

“I’m a very entrepreneurial person, but the one thing I never intended on becoming a business became my business.” Although Schreiber’s business began with apartment parties, partly motivated by setting up her twin brother, it has now developed into structured programs for singles to meet boyfriends, girlfriends, best friends, workout friends, roommates and more.

“One of our mottos is ‘you haven’t met all the people who are going to love you’, so keep your head up and get excited about every day. If you’re not, try to implement things like Hot and Social into your routine so that you always have something to look forward to.”

Aside from her work with Camp Social, Schreiber also posts lifestyle and NYC-related content on her Instagram.

“Just sharing where to go on dates, what to do in New York City, who to talk to, who to look for, and confidence tips and how to slide into DMs, has been content that I always looked for,” she said. “I only create what I’d want to see. And if I don’t think something is cool, if I wouldn’t save it or share it or send it to someone I love, then I won’t post it for my business.”

“You can’t force yourself to be something you’re not.” Schreiber comes from a small business owner background, where she watched her parents work hard day in and day out. “I learned that in order to do something successful, I have to love it.”

Before founding her own businesses, Schreiber worked in real estate and marketing. “[My business] fell into my lap because it was authentic to me,” she stated. “Anyone looking for their life’s purpose, they just have to think about what they’re curious about and what they wish existed… just focus on you and how you can help the world.”