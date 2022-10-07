Nordstrom partners with nonprofit to give shoes to New York City kids in need

Nordstrom gave hundreds of pairs of shoes to New York City kids in need.

On Oct. 6, Nordstrom took to Franklin D. Roosevelt Elementary to deliver over 275 pairs of new Nike sneakers to New York City’s kids in need as a part of their partnership with nonprofit organization, Shoes That Fit.

Shoes That Fit is a nonprofit organization that supports children across the country by providing them with new shoes and other necessities. With shoes being one of the more expensive back to school items, Shoes That Fit relieves families of that burden and helps kids improve their self-esteem and fit in at school by eliminating one of poverty’s most visible and debilitating marks.

Nordstrom has supported Shoes That Fit since 2010 and this year the company will reach 400,000 pairs of shoes given to children around the country. This is the third year that Nordstrom hosted the show delivery at the school, filling the school with Nike sneakers and gift bags for the kids, as well as providing a DJ and a dance party hosted by New York native and WBNA star Kia Vaughn.

To further support Shoes That Fit, Nordstrom customers are invited to purchase a $10 Shoes That Fit giving card from August 11 to October 15, each card goes towards providing a pair of brand-new Nike sneakers to a child in need.