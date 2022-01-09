Congress Member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bronx/Queens Congress Member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday evening.

The two-term legislator is “experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” according to the office. AOC had been fully vaccinated against the virus and received a booster shot last fall.

“The Congresswoman encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” the office statement noted.

Ocasio-Cortez, 32, is one of the tens of thousands of New Yorkers young and old who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past several weeks as the highly-contagious Omicron variant makes the rounds. Omicron accounts for an estimated 90% of all new COVID-19 cases, according to the city’s Department of Health.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine does not guarantee that you’ll avoid a infection, but it helps ensure that you’ll avoid severe symptoms.

Currently, the city’s Health Department indicated, unvaccinated New Yorkers are about 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals, and about 7 times more likely to wind up in the hospital.

About a week ago, AOC had traveled to Florida with her boyfriend, as had been reported in another tabloid.