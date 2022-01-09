Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Coronavirus

Congress Member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19

By
0
comments
Posted on
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a June 2021 press conference.
Photo by Dean Moses

Bronx/Queens Congress Member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Sunday evening.

The two-term legislator is “experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” according to the office. AOC had been fully vaccinated against the virus and received a booster shot last fall.

“The Congresswoman encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” the office statement noted.

Ocasio-Cortez, 32, is one of the tens of thousands of New Yorkers young and old who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past several weeks as the highly-contagious Omicron variant makes the rounds. Omicron accounts for an estimated 90% of all new COVID-19 cases, according to the city’s Department of Health.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine does not guarantee that you’ll avoid a infection, but it helps ensure that you’ll avoid severe symptoms. 

Currently, the city’s Health Department indicated, unvaccinated New Yorkers are about 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than vaccinated individuals, and about 7 times more likely to wind up in the hospital. 

About a week ago, AOC had traveled to Florida with her boyfriend, as had been reported in another tabloid. 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC