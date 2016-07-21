Corpse flower near bloom at New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx

It might smell worse than garbage in the summer.

The corpse flower, which started budding last week and is expected to bloom sometime this weekend, is now on display at the New York Botanical Garden, just in time to delight visitors with its horrific odor.

The smell, likened to rotting meat, will only be available to tantalize your nose for a few days — the flower typically blooms for 24 to 36 hours, according to the garden.

The corpse flower (Amorphophallus titanum) is one of the largest flowers in the world at 12 feet tall in its natural habitat and about 6-to-8 feet tall in captivity, according to the garden.

And a young corpse flower takes about seven to 10 years to store enough energy to start to bloom.

The Botanical Garden got this particular flower in 2007. Before this weekend, the last time a corpse flower bloomed at the Bronx garden was in 1939.

Visitors to the garden can see — and smell — the stinky flower inside the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, on display in the Palms of the World Gallery.