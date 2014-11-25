Diabetes management goes high-tech

Managing diabetes has never been easier, thanks to high-tech blood glucose monitors.

More than 29 million Americans have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Mismanaged, the condition can cause blindness, kidney failure or even limb loss. As National Diabetes Month draws to a close, here’s a look at three products that are leading the way in diabetes management, from standalone kits to attachments that turn cellphones into full monitors.

Telcare BGM

Telcare.com

Launched in 2012, this is the first standalone cellular glucose meter approved by the FDA, allowing users to track their blood sugar readings wirelessly without having to manually log their results, as well as share updates with their doctor and healthcare network in real time. The meter is currently only compatible with Telcare’s testing strips. $149.95 starter kit (covered under most health insurance plans)

ShugaTrak

Shugatrak.com

Connect your smartphone with your glucose meter with this mobile app and Bluetooth adapter from Applivate to track blood glucose readings, which you can then share with registered friends, family and health professionals via text message and email. The device is compatible with glucose meters by OneTouch and FreeStyle. $99.95 yearly membership, $49.95 Bluetooth adapter

Glooko MeterSync Blue

Glooko.com

Through Glooko’s app and MeterSync Blue device, diabetics can copy blood glucose readings from more than 30 glucose meters and beam them to their iOS or Android device, which they can then share with their healthcare team. Glooko is also working with fitness apps and trackers from Fitbit, Jawbone, iHealth and RunKeeper to integrate exercise, blood pressure, weight data and more into the company’s software. MeterSync is currently only distributed to health systems and payer groups, but is it scheduled for wide release to the general public early next year. $59.99