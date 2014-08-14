Dining, shopping and nightlife in Montauk

Guys with thick glasses and beards. Women in vintage clothing. Indie bands doing free shows. The scene screams Williamsburg, but …

“This was a quiet town when I was growing up,” says Montauk native Emily Martinez, 19. “Now the energy is much busier.”

As the old community contends with the urban influx, Montauk has become a place where rural options meet trendy style. Here’s a guide to “classic,” old-school Montauk as well as spots with some “city” hip.

SHOPPING

Melet Mercantile

102 Industrial Rd., 631-668-9080

Classic or city: City

The deal: Find a stockpile of vintage clothing, art pieces, jewelry and other items.

Fudge N Stuff

7 The Plaza, 631-668-4724

Classic or city: Classic

The deal: This 30-year-old business is famous for its homemade fudge.

DINING

Gosman’s Dock

500 W. Lake Dr., 631-668-5330Classic or city: Classic

The deal: Seafood is king at this Montauk mainstay.

Navy Beach

16 Navy Rd., 631-668-6868

Classic or city: City

The deal: The New American menu is a modern experience.

The Harbor Raw Bar & Grill

440 W. Lake Dr., 631-668-8260Classic or city: City

The deal: Party with DJs and Sunday Champagne brunch.

PARTY RESORT STYLE

Surf Lodge

183 Edgemere St., 631-483-5037Classic or city: City

The deal: Casual meets chic at this hotel, which features breakout indie bands.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

290 Old Montauk Hwy., 631-668-2345Classic or city: In-between

The deal: Open since the 1920s, Gurney’s offers many modern amenities.

