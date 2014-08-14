Dining, shopping and nightlife in Montauk

Guys with thick glasses and beards. Women in vintage clothing. Indie bands doing free shows. The scene screams Williamsburg, but the locale is Montauk.
“This was a quiet town when I was growing up,” says Montauk native Emily Martinez, 19. “Now the energy is much busier.”
As the old community contends with the urban influx, Montauk has become a place where rural options meet trendy style. Here’s a guide to “classic,” old-school Montauk as well as spots with some “city” hip.
SHOPPING
Melet Mercantile
102 Industrial Rd., 631-668-9080
Classic or city: City
The deal: Find a stockpile of vintage clothing, art pieces, jewelry and other items.
Fudge N Stuff
7 The Plaza, 631-668-4724
Classic or city: Classic
The deal: This 30-year-old business is famous for its homemade fudge.
DINING
Gosman’s Dock
500 W. Lake Dr., 631-668-5330Classic or city: Classic
The deal: Seafood is king at this Montauk mainstay.
Navy Beach
16 Navy Rd., 631-668-6868
Classic or city: City
The deal: The New American menu is a modern experience.
The Harbor Raw Bar & Grill
440 W. Lake Dr., 631-668-8260Classic or city: City
The deal: Party with DJs and Sunday Champagne brunch.
PARTY RESORT STYLE
Surf Lodge
183 Edgemere St., 631-483-5037Classic or city: City
The deal: Casual meets chic at this hotel, which features breakout indie bands.
Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
290 Old Montauk Hwy., 631-668-2345Classic or city: In-between
The deal: Open since the 1920s, Gurney’s offers many modern amenities.
