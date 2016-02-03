Ben & Jerry’s vegan ice cream is finally here!

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Lactose intolerants, vegans and those who just aren’t into moo juice have a new treat: Ben and Jerry’s dairy-free ice cream.

It’s about time the hippy, dippy Vermont-based ice cream company connected with vegan fans.

In June, Ben & Jerry’s announced that after almost 12 months of a Change.org petition requesting a dairy-free flavor, the company would fulfill the demand.

On Wednesday, Ben and Jerry’s announced that almond milk-based, certified vegan ice cream is now available by the pint and scoop.

Non-dairy versions of favorite flavors include Chunky Monkey, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Caramel Fudge and P.B. & Cookies.

While pints have not yet hit local grocery freezers, you can grab a vegan scoop at the Times Square (200 W. 44th St.) or Rockefeller Center stores.

New Yorkers craving a dairy-free scoop some of the rich, vegan flavors at Van Leeuwen.

We’re so ready for a taste test.