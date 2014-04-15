Blue Ribbon Bakery’s matzo: So good, you’ll want it year-round

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

By now, you might be in the depths of Passover blues. The (traditional) Seders are over, so the excuse to drink four glasses of wine in one sitting is completely null. And even if you’re not “keeping” Passover (meaning no leavened bread plus a variety of other gastronomically depressing rules), you’ve probably had your fair share of matzo, which may be the driest, most unsatisfying carb on the planet.

Luckily, there is a solution to the Passover plague of dry mouth. It’s Blue Ribbon Bakery’s (35 Downing St., 212-337-0404) homemade matzo, a variety so delicious, you may even want to eat it year-round.

Start first with the savory variety. This version is brushed with garlic oil and topped with Parmesan cheese and plenty of herbs. It’s basically the matzo pizza you’ve been trying to master forever. It’s crisp and crumbly but also pleasingly chewy around the edges. It’s actually satisfying and markedly more delicious than the boxed version.

Then you can lean sweet with Blue Ribbon’s cinnamon-sugar matzo. Top it with a little butter and it’s the perfect dessert (or breakfast). Starting next week, the bakery will also start selling a chocolate version, which will be available into the summer. You can even call in to special order this one, which is a good idea, because I’m positive it’ll sell out quickly.

Then, of course, you have the original flavored matzo. And you know what? It’s great. It’s super crisp and not at all dry mouth-inducing. My favorite thing to do is pick up a big circle of this matzo — the restaurant only bakes 40 rounds per day, so I’d call ahead or get in early — and Blue Ribbon’s signature hummus and get dunking.

Ariel Kanter is an editor at Gilt City.