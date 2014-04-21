Cat Cafe to hit NYC and it’ll be purrrfect

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Cat Cafe will have coffee for humans, not kitties. Photo Credit: Courtesy Phyllis Westermann

Purina One is opening a Cat Cafe at the events space 168 Bowery this weekend because, well, New Yorkers love cats and New Yorkers need caffeine.

When caffeinated, humans are more likely to exhibit enthusiasm, right? So maybe, with a dose of caffeine, they may also be more likely to adopt a cat?

Whether or not that’s the case, the Cat Cafe will be a pretty purrrfect place to grab a cup of joe while cuddling with a kitty. It opens Thursday, April 24 and will only remain on the Bowery through Sunday the 27th. Mark your calendars!

Purina has partnered with Long Island’s North Shore Animal League America, which will bring furry felines to the Cat Cafe to provide endless entertainment for visitors and hopefully, to place some cats in loving homes.

At the Cat Cafe experts will also be on hand to help cat owners to better understand their furry companions, as part of Purina ONE’s 28-Day Challenge.

According to the website Sprudge, the rumor is the coffee will be good, too, so that’s even more incentive to hit up the Cat Cafe (as if you needed any!)