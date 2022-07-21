Another New York City staple is closing down for good.

Central Park’s Loeb Boathouse restaurant will be shutting its doors this fall. According to a notice filed with the state, the eatery will be closing down for good on Oct. 16, 2022.

The notice states that Loeb Boathouse is closing due to the “rising labor and costs of goods.” A total of 163 employees will be laid off as a result.

Dean Poll, president of Loeb Boathouse, told Patch.com that the COVID-19 pandemic had nothing to do with the restaurant’s impending closure. He told Patch that “the volume was there. But the expenses just eat away at it.”

Loeb Boathouse first opened on Central Park Lake in 1954 and was named after Carl M. Loeb and his wife Adeline, who donated $305,000 to construct the restaurant that still stands there today. Since its opening, Loeb Boathouse has been a mainstay not just for boating enthusiasts, but for New Yorkers as a whole.