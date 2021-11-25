Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Do you need some gift ideas for the holiday season? Here are some holiday food and booze gift ideas ranging from $12-$285. Drink gift ideas include an assortment of wines, tequilas, vodkas and more. The food gift ideas include festive holiday cookies and chocolates. Also included are gift ideas under $25, gifts for the home baker and festive friends.

Wine and Spirits

The Sip– The Sip delivers sparkling wines to your door as a one-time purchase or bi-monthly subscription. Each box features 2-3 different Champagne and sparkling wine brands. You can gift a subscription to The Sip to send a box straight to a loved one’s door, or purchase a one-time curated gift box ranging from $45.95 for a Celebration Box to $120.95 for the Rosé Deluxe Box. The Sip is offering 25% off your first Sip Box with promo code X. Every purchase funds access to clean water for children and women in need. Visit www.thesipsociety.com for more information.

Rose Gold rose– This classic dry Provence rosé is pale pink in color with aromas of rich, fresh fruits, followed by hints of white flowers and minerals. It is both fresh and delicious. $20. Visit rosegoldwine.com for more information.

Kastra Elion Vodka– Kástra Elión is family-owned and artisan-crafted in Greece. This premium sipping vodka is distilled from Greek olives. Three generations in the making, it combines traditions, innovation and love for the flavors and heritage of the Mediterranean to create an experience rich in history and elegance. $55. Visit kastraelion.com for more information.

Tequila Casa Dragones– Casa Dragones is a small batch producer with a passion for crafting exceptional tequila. Casa Dragones’s love for the craft and attention to detail ensures an extraordinary experience and the highest possible quality. $42-$285. Visit casadragones.com for more information.

xSeries: Cider Cask Rye– Hudson Whiskey’s Cider Cask Rye is a bona fide spirit of the Hudson Valley. This straight rye whiskey is created by filling used rye barrels with fresh pressed apple cider from local orchards, then once emptied, the cider-cured casks are re-filled with fully matured Do The Rye Thing to finish and impart a subtle fruitiness. $55. Visit www.hudsonwhiskey.com/en-US/our-range/do-the-rye-thing for more information.

Belle Glos Taylor Lane Pinot Noir- Celebrate the holidays this year with this limited-edition Taylor Lane Pinot Noir from Belle Glos owner Joseph Wagner. The flavors found in this bottle include cherry, apple, and blackberry which are balanced with pleasant acidity and nice minerality resulting in excellent depth and concentration that lingers through to the silky, smooth, and supple finish. $249.99. Visit belleglos.com/vineyards for more information.

Casillero del Diablo Pinot Noir- Casillero del Diablo Pinot Noir is a medium-bodied wine showcasing tannins, a velvety texture, and a rich, lengthy finish. Spice up your holiday celebrations with this festive Holiday Sangaree made with Casillero del Diablo. SRP $10.99. Visit www.casillerodeldiablo.com/wine/pinot-noir for more information.

Chêne Bleu Abélard- A new winery situated on an ancient site in the Mont Ventoux wine region, Chêne Bleu has produced award-winning wines and leads the way for sustainability in the wine industry. Named after one of the most distinguished philosophers of medieval times, Abélard is a complex, brooding blend from older vines. This full-bodied wine is smooth with fresh velvety tannins and notes of ripe red fruits that last through the long, aromatic finish, with hints of spices and plums. SRP $90. Visit www.chenebleu.com/abelard for more information.

Tequila Enemigo Extra Añejo 00- Tequila Enemigo is made from 100% of the finest Blue Weber Agave. Tequila Enemigo was envisioned and brought to life to challenge the standards of ultra-premium Tequila and is crafted from the finest selection of ripe, lowland agave and distilled in the center of the town of Tequila.The Tequila Enemigo Extra Añejo 00 was named ‘00’ as the liquid was flawless from its inception and is meant to be savored and celebrated. SRP $170. Visit www.tequilaenemigo.com for more information.

ASM Whiskey- ASM Whiskey is a new American single malt whiskey that is 100% pot distilled, aged for a minimum of three years and finished in a sherry cask. The obsessive attention to detail during secondary finishing minimizes harshness and smooths out the liquid, with batch consistency guaranteed. This adds complexity with nuanced, yet distinctive notes. SRP $61.99. Visit www.asmwhiskey.com for more information.

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño Tequila- Rediscover tequila with Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño. Certified organic and handcrafted from 100% blue agave, this 70-proof tequila is infused and uniquely blended with real pineapple and jalapeño juice to deliver a refreshing and all-natural taste. SRP $25. Visit www.dulcevidaspirits.com/pineapple-jalapeno for more information.

Flor de Caña 18- This 18-year ultra-premium rum, heir with no added sugar, is full-bodied with a brilliant amber color. This rum has exquisite aromas of nuts and caramel with flavors of rich vanilla and spices, with a long, extremely smooth finish. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, with an orange twist. SRP $49.99. Visit flordecana.com/flordecana-18.html for more information.

Food

Bahlsen Cookies- For more than 130 years, generations of the Bahlsen family have been making quality European biscuits. The biscuits include Choco Leibniz Milk, Choco Leibniz Dark,

Waffelnetten Milk, Waffeletten Dark, Choco Wafers Milk, Choco Wafers Dark, Ohne Gleichen Milk, Ohne Gleichen Dark, Leiselotte Collection, Deloba, Delice and Butter Leaves. All products have no added preservatives, artificial colorings, artificial flavorings or GMOs. SRP: $4.49. Visit www.bahlsen.com/us/en/products-chocolate for more information.

La Maison du Chocolat Star-Struck Holiday Ornament Coffret- This festive gift box includes a selection of ganaches and pralines, a dark and milk chocolate assortment. The box comes in four different sizes: 24 piece (SRP: $65), 40 piece (SRP: $87), 60 piece (SRP: $125), 110 piece (SRP: $225). The gift boxes are 100% recyclable. Visit www.lamaisonduchocolat.com/en_us/star-struck-holiday-ornaments for more information.

La Maison du Chocolat Holiday Ornament Advent Calendar- The “Holiday Ornament Advent Calendar” is playful, gourmand and more eco-friendly than ever (100% cardboard, 100% recyclable and made in France) This ready-to-eat ornament plays up its many facets to start the countdown for all the festivities. SRP: $75. Visit www.lamaisonduchocolat.com for more information.

The Resy Cookie Box- Back by popular demand, this cookie box is on sale at mahzedahrbakery.com. Last year’s Resy Cookie Box featured cookies by Alice Waters, Enrique Olvera, Missy Robbins, Nina Compton and more culinary darlings. $79. Visit mahzedahrbakery.com/products/resy-cookie-box for more information.

Gifts under $25

Peppermint Bark– Magnolia Bakery’s take on the classic holiday confection combines layers of white and dark chocolate with crunchy cocoa crispies and peppermint candies. $12. Delivers nationwide. Visit www.magnoliabakery.com for more information.

Cutout Sugar Cookies– Classic sugar cookies come in a variety of seasonal shapes and make a great holiday gift when boxed up in the Magnolia Bakery favor box. $15. Delivers nationwide. Visit www.magnoliabakery.com for more information.

Mini Christmas Cupcakes – The perfect treat for your little elves, try these mini-size Christmas cupcakes: chocolate and vanilla cakes topped with vanilla buttercream and colorful Christmas decorations. $22. Delivers nationwide. Visit www.magnoliabakery.com for more information.

Gifts for the home baker

Magnolia Bakery Handbook– Published in celebration of Magnolia Bakery’s 25th anniversary, this book is the essential guide for Magnolia Bakery fans and home bakers alike. Inside, chief baking officer Bobbie Lloyd shares more than 150 of the bakery’s recipes, including those for iconic cakes, cupcakes, banana puddings, pies, icebox desserts, and more.$35. Delivers nationwide. Visit www.magnoliabakery.com for more information.

DIY Banana Pudding Kit– The Magnolia Bakery “Do it Yourself” Banana Pudding Kit includes the ingredients for making Magnolia Bakery’s world-famous, classic banana pudding. All you need to supply are the serving containers, bananas and heavy cream. $30. Delivers nationwide. Visit www.magnoliabakery.com for more information.

Gifts for the festive bestie

Best of Magnolia Bakery Holiday Sampler Box – This super sample of Magnolia Bakery’s includes six gingersnap, cut-out sugar, jammy thumbprint, snickerdoodle, chocolate crinkle cookies; a dozen chocolate chunk cookies, two dozen spritz cookies; and one each of the bakery’s signature red velvet and banana pudding chocolate bars. $135. Delivers nationwide. Visit www.magnoliabakery.com for more information.

Snowman Cake– This classic vanilla cake is topped with a snowman’s face and covered with vanilla buttercream frosting. $70. Delivers nationwide. Visit www.magnoliabakery.com for more information.

Editor’s note: Items on this list were chosen at random by the author.