Cheesecake Factory to open first New York City restaurant in Queens

Factories may be far and few between in New York City these days, but at least one wants to bring big business back to the city: The Cheesecake Factory.

The chain known for decadent, ginormous portions plans to open its first restaurant in NYC this coming winter. The Queens Courier first reported the news Tuesday.

And no, you won’t be eating a Glamburger or Cajun Jambalaya Pasta near the heart of all chain restaurants, Times Square. This Cheesecake Factory is opening in a proper mall.

“Yes, we will be opening in Queens Center in Elmhurst, New York,” Alethea Rowe, Cheesecake Factory’s senior director of public relations, confirmed to amNewYork. “We anticipate opening this winter.”

As of now, the closest Cheesecake Factory to the city are in Jersey City, Yonkers and on Long Island.

If you’ve already quit the gym since your New Year’s resolutions flopped, get back on that treadmill: All of your calories can come from one restaurant when the cold months return.