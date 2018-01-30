‘Chef’s Table’ to return to Netflix with focus on pastry chefs, including Christina Tosi

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

These chef’s tables are covered in flour.

The Netflix documentary series “Chef’s Table” is set to return in April, with a new season profiling four pastry chefs around the world, and New York’s own Christina Tosi is one of them.

“Chef’s Table: Pastry,” the fourth installment in creator David Gelb’s Emmy-nominated series exploring the lives and kitchens of chefs with international cred, will be released on April 13, the online streaming company announced in a press release Tuesday.

Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi and her bakery will star in one episode, confirmed the inventor of such cult-favorite desserts as cereal milk ice cream and crack pie on Instagram.

The trailer for the show’s latest season — filmed in the Milk Bar kitchen and set to the show’s distinctive Vivaldi theme — shows staff assembling Milk Bar’s “naked” (or unfrosted) birthday cakes, a signature Tosi creation, and preparing a enormous batch of cookies in signature Milk Bar flavors, like confetti and “compost.”

Tosi, a culinary school graduate who worked at fine-dining establishments like Bouley and wd~50 before establishing the desserts program at David Chang’s Momofuku restaurant group, launched her own project in 2008. Today, Milk Bar operates nine locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, and one outpost in Washington D.C.

Tosi also is the author of two cookbooks and a judge on the Fox reality shows “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior.”