Children’s cereal with the most sugar

You probably already know that children’s cereal has sugar in it, but do you know just how much?

According to a new study by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a child who eats a bowl of kids cereal a day consumes 10 pounds of sugar in a year. The researchers analyzed 1,550 cereals, including more than 180 that are specifically for children.

Here are the five national cereal brands with the most sugar:

Kellogg’s Honey Smacks

Malt-O-Meal Golden Puffs

Post Golden Crisp

Kellogg’s Apple Jacks with Marshmallows

Kellogg’s Froot Loops with Marshmallows

Here are the six national cereal brands with the least sugar:

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies, Gluten-Free

General Mills Cheerios

Post 123 Sesame Street, C Is For Cereal

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes

Kellogg’s Rice Krispies

Kellogg’s Crispex Cereal

EWG also analyzed again 84 popular children’s cereals it had studied in 2011, and found that none of the cereal’s on that years “worst” list had lowered their sugar content.

And we thought the brand ambassadors in disguise as cartoon characters was bad.