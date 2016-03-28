Dominique Ansel and Deuki Hong debut Korean French Dip sandwich

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This is the limited-edition sandwich of your dreams.

If you like the French Dip (you know, the roast beef sandwich that’s dipped in broth), then you’ll love this elevated take on the classic item.

Cronut-King Dominique Ansel has teamed up with Deuki Hong (from Koreatown’s star barbecue spot Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong) to create the KFD, or Korean French Dip. Taking clues from both chefs’ culinary backgrounds, the sandwich is made with slow-roasted prime rib, kimchi marmalade and garlic butter and is served on potato bread with black garlic. There are two dips to choose from: Kalbi short rib jus or shiitake mushroom jus.

The sandwich is $22 and available this weekend only at Dominique Ansel Kitchen. Stop by on Friday starting at 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday starting at noon. There will only be 300 made each day.

Sandwich lovers, take your positions.