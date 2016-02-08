Dominique Ansel cooking Taiwanese dinner at Grand Army in Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Dominique Ansel can’t be pigeonholed.

The pastry chef, most famous for inventing the Cronut, is branching out for one night only. On Feb. 25, he will cook a Taiwanese dinner at the bar and restaurant Grand Army in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn.

“Can a French pastry chef cook Taiwanese food? I think if any chef does it earnestly and with honest effort, it can be a great time,” he said in an email.

Indeed, Ansel has been tinkering with the cuisine for some time (check out his Instagram) and says that the food is “honest” and has a “genuine taste and flavor.”

“It was about having some fun and bringing what I cook at home, however unexpected it is, out into the open.”

Menu items include soy sauce, rock sugar and star anise-braised pork belly, Three Cup Chicken made with soy sauce, rice wine vinegar and sesame oil with tofu and basil and pineapple shortcake.

Tickets are already sold out, despite being available for less than an hour, but there is a waitlist. More info is available at Brown Paper Tickets.