Dominique Ansel Kitchen’s soft-serve ice cream window reopening

Mister Softee and New York Ice Cream drivers can feud all they want, because New Yorkers will be flocking to the soft-serve ice cream window outside Dominique Ansel Kitchen when it reopens for the summer season Wednesday.

Joining the Cronut creator’s signature burrata soft serve on the menu for the end of May and all of June is a $7.25 cold-brew cone that comes topped with an anise biscotto and dollop of milk foam.

The coffee ice cream, Ansel told Grub Street, is richer in flavor than any analogues “without being bitter or sour.” Employees use a brew prepared with beans from the specialty roaster La Colombe to infuse the taste into a homemade milk base (no mix or powder here) overnight, he explained.

Ice cream gourmands have roughly a month to try their handiwork. In July, Ansel’s crew plans to cycle in white peach soft serve, topped with salted pistachios and lavender honey; in August, they’ll introduce dark-chocolate olive oil soft serve, dressed in a fig agrodolce and sea salt.

Burrata soft serve will be available throughout the season. All flavors come in handmade honey-tuile waffle cones, and swirling is an option, according to bakery spokeswoman Jessica Cheng.

Dominique Ansel Kitchen’s soft-serve window is located at the Dutch door on the side of the cafe, at 137 Seventh Ave. South between Charles and 10th streets. It will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.