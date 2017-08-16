Elvis’ death anniversary marked with free concert, sandwiches at Upper East Side restaurant

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Let’s rock. Everybody, let’s rock to the tune of Elvis impersonators twisting and shaking their stuff on Second Avenue.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the King’s death on Wednesday, five Elvis look-alikes will sing and dance the day away outside Upper East Side Mexican restaurant Selena Rosa. Performances start at noon, and those who stop by will be given a free treat in Elvis’ honor.

Though not typically on the menu, Selena Rosa, 1712 Second Ave., will hand out fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches to fans until supplies run out, according to a news release. The unique treat is a nod to an Elvis favorite — a peanut butter, honey, banana and bacon sandwich.

The King of Rock and Roll, who belted out hits from “Jailhouse Rock” to “Burning Love” and “Hound Dog,” sold more than 1 billion records worldwide and had 149 charting singles, 114 of them reaching the Top 40, according to Billboard. His death on Aug. 16, 1977, from heart failure came as a devastating shock to fans and the industry. He was 42 years old.

In his hometown of Memphis in Tennessee, fans held a candlelight vigil outside his Graceland estate Tuesday evening. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley were among the thousands who brought flowers, candles and photos to celebrate the rocker’s memory.