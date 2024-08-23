Feast your eyes on NYC’s fall 2024 restaurant openings

Kellogg’s Diner in Williamsburg is slated to reopen this fall, among many others around Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As summer comes to a close and the crisp air of fall rolls into New York City, a wave of exciting new restaurant openings is looking to add to the city’s culinary scene. The dining landscape is buzzing with anticipation this coming season as renowned chefs, innovative food concepts and bold flavors prepare to launch across the boroughs.

Whether you are a foodie searching for the next big thing or looking to add a new restaurant to your rotation, NYC’s Fall 2024 openings offer countless opportunities for your next meal.

ACRU

Greenwich Village

Late August/Early September 2024

From the mind of Executive Chef Daniel Garwood comes a brand-new tasting and à la carte bar menu at ACRU. Previously the sous chef at the two Michelin-starred restaurant Atomix, Garwood’s new menus highlight the culinary excellence of his native Australia with techniques he learned while working in Denmark, Italy, Sweden and South Korea. The blend of techniques at this new neo-bistro will combine mouth-watering dishes like sea bass, Golden Gaytime ice cream and seamite, Garwood’s aquatic take on Vegemite which is made with seaweed.

Carta Wine Bar

West Village

Fall 2024

Carta Wine Bar is set to be the West Village’s newest Mediterranean-inspired wine bar created by a team of lifelong friends. The carefully curated wine program focuses on sustainable and organic wines from family-owned producers that pair beautifully with Executive Chef George Guzman’s delectable tapas-style plates. Inspired by the team’s connections to Greece and Spain, dishes like jamon serrano (Spanish-style, slow-aged ham) and oysters are featured among the small plates. An exquisite view accompanies your delicious meal with dining areas overlooking Bedford Ave.

Bananas

East Village

September 2024

Bananas is an exciting, new Asian-American restaurant that is set to offer a bold and inventive menu. Featuring dishes like Miso Caesar Salad and Shrimp Wonton Etouffee, the menu complements the vibrant beverage program including wine, sake flights, and creative cocktails. Bananas balances minimalist design elements with pops of patterns and colors, making it the perfect place to meet up and indulge in the East Village’s upcoming culinary sensation.

Salt & Straw

West Village and Upper West Side

September 2024

New York City will welcome one of the U.S.’s most famed ice cream makers, Salt & Straw, as it makes its sweet debut with two scoop shops in Manhattan. Led by award-winning Chef and Co-Founder Tyler Malek, Salt & Straw is redefining ice cream with renowned, ingredient-driven flavors like Double Fold Vanilla and Sea Salt Caramel Ribbons. With ever-changing, monthly flavor series, the city’s newest ice cream obsession is on its way.

The Corner Store

SoHo

September 2024

Get ready to take a tasty trip down memory lane with The Corner Store, a new American restaurant inspired by the iconic and nostalgic 80s and 90s New York vibe. Executive Chef Michael Vignola promises a fun twist on American classics served in the stylishly revamped former Dos Caminos space on W. Houston and W. Broadway. Celebrate the best of old-school New York City at The Corner Store next month.

Monkey Thief

Hell’s Kitchen

September 2024

Swing into the vibrant world of Monkey Thief, Hell’s Kitchen’s upcoming Asian-inspired cocktail bar. Prepare to sip on expertly crafted cocktails and experience a diverse menu brimming with flavors across China, Vietnam, Thailand, India and beyond. Co-Owners Rishi Rajpal, Avi Singh and David Muhs are bringing their personal travels and cultural experiences to life through every drink and dish. With lush greenery and neon lights setting the scene, Monkey Thief captures the electric nightlife vibes of Hanoi, Bangkok and Dehli.

Sarabeth’s

Greenwich Village

September 2024

From its humble beginnings in a tiny bakery-kitchen in 1981, Sarabeth Levine’s namesake restaurant has grown into a New York City staple. This brand-new, fourth location will be opening on W. Houston St. next month, offering its classic weekend brunch and quintessential NYC vibe in a fresh setting. Get ready to savor their famous lemon ricotta pancakes, hearty salads, fresh baked goods and new dinner menu options exclusive to this location.

Pasta Night

Prospect Heights

September 2024

Experience a taste of Italy like never before next month with James Beard award-nominated Restaurateur, Pastry Chef and Cookbook Author Renato Poliafito. Pasta Night is set to offer an elevated, “fine casual” pasta concept featuring classic pasta dishes with a twist, shareable small plates and hearty mains. Experience a true Italian aperitivo (pre-meal drink) hour with tempting specials and irresistible pastries and desserts. The restaurant will also feature an alimentari at the front where imported Italian goods, pastas, oils and much more will be available for purchase.

Gus and Marty’s

Williamsburg

September 2024

From the talented husband-and-wife duo Sarah Schneider and Demetri Makoulis of New York’s famous Egg Shop comes a Greek-American delight at Gus and Marty’s. Named after the couple’s fathers, the new, upcoming restaurant will offer traditional Greek food through the lens of a Greek American raised in Brooklyn. The space evokes the charms of 1970s Greek taverns with a stylish blend of old and modern decor. The bar program features classic cocktails and focuses on natural wines from Greece and the Mediterranean.

Confidant

Industry City

October 2024

Chef-Owner best friends, Brendan Kelley and Daniel Grossman have cooked together at some of the city’s finest restaurants like Foul Witch, Per Se and Aska. The duo plans to open Industry City’s first full-service restaurant at Confidant with two unique identities: Sandwiches on housemade bread and seasonal plates with greenmarket vegetables for lunch and a seasonally-changing tasting and à la carte menu for dinner. The restaurant will transform as its servings do, granting access to the chef’s counter overlooking the kitchen.

Kellogg’s Diner

Williamsburg

Early Fall 2024

This cherished Brooklyn landmark with 95 years of history is re-opening its doors this fall. This old but new 24/7 hotspot will serve up a savory mix of Tex-Mex, Southern and classic diner favorites. Chef Jackie Carnesi, known for her key role in developing the menu at Roberta’s, and Restaurateur Louis Skibar, the mastermind behind Coppelia and Old John’s Diner, are joining forces to bring back Kellogg’s old-school charm with exciting new flavors.

Laziza

Bed-Stuy

Fall 2024

Laziza, meaning “good thing” in Arabic, is the soon-to-open Middle Eastern-inspired bar and restaurant that is heading to Brooklyn. After wowing the community with successful pop-ups, Laziza will launch its full-service spot this fall featuring flavors of Lebanon, Turkey and beyond through craft cocktails and charcoal-grilled mezze. Enjoy a lively atmosphere and unique dishes and drinks by Chef-Founder Jilbert El-Zmetr, whose personal vinyl collection of global funk, soul and boogie music underscores your experience.