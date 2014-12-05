Free beer delivery this weekend in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Leaving the house is optional this weekend thanks to Heineken and Miller Lite.Two separate promotional campaigns offer New Yorkers the opportunity to enjoy free, cold (as if we need more of that) beer at home.

This Friday and Saturday, Heineken is launching its #SparkMyParty campaign, delivering ice-cold bottles of Heineken beer to select New Yorkers who tweet @Heineken_US using #SparkMyParty. Four extra-lucky winners will also get a free DJ, balloons or even an Uber gift card as an added bonus.

On Satuday and Sunday, Miller Lite has teamed up with alcohol delivery app Drizly to also provide doorside beer service. While the beer itself isn’t free, the delivery is, and that’s a whole lot cheaper than buying a bottle of brew at almost NYC Bar. Through the app, 6 bottles go for $7.99 with a 12-pack of cans at $12.99.

Why go out when you can stay in?