Free treats at 7-Eleven

Because 7-Eleven’s celebration of July 11 can’t be contained to one day, the company is celebrating until July 24 with daily freebies. They’re calling it 7-Eleven Week even though it lasts more than seven days.
Here’s the schedule of giveaways through Saturday:
July 15: Hostess Twinkies
July 16: Twix or Snickers ice cream bars
July 17: Quaker chewy yogurt snack bar
July 18: Pillsbury cookies
July 19: Small Slurpee drink
You have to get the company’s mobile phone app to get the deals. Locations in New York City below.