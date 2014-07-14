Free treats at 7-Eleven

Quantcast
Because 7-Eleven’s celebration of July 11  can’t be contained to one day, the company is celebrating until July 24 with daily freebies. They’re calling it 7-Eleven Week even though it lasts more than seven days.

Here’s the schedule of giveaways through Saturday:

July 15: Hostess Twinkies
July 16: Twix or Snickers ice cream bars
July 17: Quaker chewy yogurt snack bar
July 18: Pillsbury cookies
July 19: Small Slurpee drink

And here’s the full list.

You have to get the company’s mobile phone app to get the deals. Locations in New York City below.

