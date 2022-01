Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Milk Bar, the sister bakery of the Momofuku restaurants, has teamed up with Lactaid to create truffles for the lactose intolerant among us. How very sweet.

The partnership comes just in time for Valentine’s Day and the brands are giving the treats away on the Milk Bar store website through Feb. 18, or while supplies last.

Milk Bar, created by Christina Tosi, has seven locations, including five in New York City.

The German chocolate cake truffles, available by the dozen, can be ordered here.