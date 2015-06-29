Is Grillary Clinton America’s hungriest presidential candidate?

Quantcast
Looks like your Fourth of July all-American BBQ can have a Democratic spin!

Hillary Clinton’s publicity team is really grilling Americans with gear.

The former Secretary of State has released even more ecclectic items in her campaign store: a Grillary Clinton Spatula that will emblazen your burgers with her signature ‘H’ ($35), a matching apron ($30) as well as a Chillary Clinton ‘amirite’ beer cozy ($10).

Is there anything more American than meat and beer?

Strike up the Hillary 2016 playlist, put that apron over your pantsuit tee– Hillary has become her own brand in advance of election season!

 

 

