ICHIRAN to offer ramen kit bundles for sale nationwide starting in November

Calling all ramen fans! ICHIRAN, one of the world’s leading experts in Tonkotsu ramen is providing fans across the country with discounted bundles for their take-home ramen kits through the month of November with the launch of their camp gain “Share the Joy of Ramen,” launching Nov. 1.

The anticipated ramen kit bundles will be shipped nationally, and available to fans on the ICHIRAN website, giving ramen lovers the ability to enjoy the renowned restaurant quality ramen at home throughout the holiday season and beyond. Each kit features three servings of individually packed noodles, a dried broth and original spicy red seasoning. The team at ICHIRAN is committed to providing the most authentic and quality flavor of Tonkotsu ramen experience using the finest ingredients, masterful techniques, and family secret preparations by gifted artisans.

For the campaign, each bundle will also include a free ICHIRAN Limited Edition Tote Bag (which are normally available for $15).

“Share the Joy of Ramen” Bundle Set Options:

3-Kit Bundle

Buy 3 and get a free tote bag

Includes: 3 Ramen Kits and 1 ICHIRAN Limited Edition Tote Bag

Sale Price: $87

Original Price: $102

6-Kit Bundle

Buy 5 kits and get 1 free + 1 free tote

Includes: 6 Ramen Kits and 1 ICHIRAN Limited Edition Tote Bag

Sale Price: $145

Original Price: $189

13-Kit Bundle

Buy 10 kits and get 3 free + 1 free tote

Includes: 13 Ramen Kits and 1 ICHIRAN Limited Edition Tote Bag

Sale Price: $290

Original Price: $392

ICHIRAN began in Hakata, the epicenter of tonkotsu ramen movement, has been monumental in ramen and is known for creating the “five originals,” revolutionary elements of ramen- Original Spicy Red Sauce, Aromatic Tonkotsu Broth, Solo Dining Booth, Order Form and Kae-Dama Ordering System.

For more information, visit ichiranusa.com.