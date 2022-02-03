IHOP opens Flip’d fast-casual dining option in Flatiron District

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Flip’d by IHOP, a new fast-casual restaurant, is now open in the Flatiron District at 110 E 23rd St. — bringing unique convenient meals made with fresh ingredients that, as they claim, “don’t taste like compromise.”

From the mind of IHOP, this new restaurant takes IHOP-inspired favorite dishes and “flips” them into a new way of enjoying such meals. At Flip’d, they serve “breakfast, lunchfast and dinnerfast,” which implies that eating breakfast foods should not be limited to the morning.

On their current menu, Flip’d serves different combinations of sandwiches, burritos and bowls.

A popular order at Flip’d is the pancake bowls, which are “made with IHOP’s signature pancakes and topped with fruit, chocolate chips and more.”

While continuing to provide tables to sit in and enjoy the food, Flip’d by IHOP intends to be a fast-casual version of the table service house of pancakes. Guests are invited to easily order their meals via digital kiosk, at the counter or online for pick up or delivery.

This establishment solves the consumer issue of being in a hurry while also craving the good food IHOP provides. Flip’d promises that “you can always get something flat-out incredible, even if your schedule is flat-out bonkers.”

The Manhattan location of Flip’d by IHOP is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, IHOP President Jay Johns plans to further make these meals accessible to all by making some locations 24 hours.

“Sometimes you want to take your family to an IHOP for a really fun Sunday morning breakfast or brunch, and we’re still there for that,” Johns told Business Insider. “But sometimes you don’t have time for a sit-down meal. You want straight IHOP-style food that they’re familiar with, but they want it again on their own terms. I needed to go, I need it delivered. I need it the way I need it.”