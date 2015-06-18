International Picnic Day: FREE picnic baskets from Bröd

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The best kind of picnic is a FREE picnic!

Bröd (1201 Second Ave.), the Upper East Side Nordic eatery known for their tasty open-faced sandwiches on homeade bread, is giving away free picnic baskets on June 18th in honor of National Picnic Day.

Guests can grab a free Nordic lunch including a choice of one savory smorrebrod, a specialty

side salad and one sweet dessert smorrebrod — all on the house (while supplies last)!

Take your food to go and celebrate this national holiday in nearby Central Park — don’t forget one of our new favorite bottled summer drinks!

It may not be perfect picnic weather, but there’s nothing more worth celebrating than a free lunch.