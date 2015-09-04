Kelis’ new cookbook ‘My Life on a Plate’ lacks milkshake recipe

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Does Kelis’ milkshake really bring all the boys to the yard?

Home cooks aren’t going to find out any time soon.

The singer of the 2003 hit song is also a chef trained at Le Cordon Bleu!

With cooking specials on Food Network and The Cooking Channel, Kelis has carved out an image for herself beyond the ‘Milkshake’ music video.

Her debut cookcook, ‘My Life On A Plate: Recipes from Around the World’, includes recipes inspired by her travels and culinary training, including a detailed recipe for Jerk Ribs with Brown Sugar Rub. And yes, Kelis’ single off her newest album, ‘Food’ was entitled “Jerk Ribs.”

Other tracks like “Friday Fish Fry” can be cooked up with recipes for Fried Lobster Tails with garlic aoili tartar sauce and “Breakfast” gets plenty of its own dishes!

There is, however, a crucial recipe missing from the new cookbook: The Milkshake.

She would teach you, but she’d have to charge.

The cookbook, which will hit shelves on September 28, retails at $24.95.

If you’d like to inquire further about Kelis’ top-secret milkshake recipe, you can catch her at Barnes and Noble Tribeca (97 Warren St.) on September 29 at 6 p.m.

The boys are waiting.