Mallomars season continues with the Mallowmore

As the worst winter season seen on the East Coast in years slowly melts away, one thing New Yorker’s will miss come warm weather is the delectable Mallomar cookie.

Traditionally sold only during the cold months of the year, these chocolate-covered graham cracker and marshmallow cookies are nearly impossible to find come March, (we know, we looked!) unless you’ve saved a few boxes in the freezer. However this year, that’s not necessarily the case.

In celebration of the Mallomar’s 100-year anniversary, the master chefs over at Bouchon Bakery are serving up their expert take on the classic cookie that’s coveted by New Yorkers city-wide. It’s called the “Mallowmore.”

The idea “is to bring back some of the originals from your childhood,” said Sebastien Rouxel, Executive Pasty Chef for the Thomas Keller Restaurant group and the culinary genius behind Bouchon’s take on the classic cookie.

After being dipped in freshly-made dark chocolate, the cookies are topped with cocoa nibs before the chocolate has the time to crystallize.

“We want to reinforce the flavor of the chocolate and bring a little touch of our own,” said Rouxel. The house-made fresh marshmallow, cocoa nibs and dark chocolate puts Bouchon’s cookie in a league of it’s own. “We’re known for taking U.S. classics and making them the best we can,” said Rouxel, noting that the choice to use dark chocolate instead of traditional milk chocolate is “healthier,” because there is less sugar.

According to Rouxel, Mallomars bought in grocery stores are “made to last,” meaning the chocolate on top can often times be months old. “We want to make sure we use high quality ingredients, just like everything else we do here at the bakery. We don’t buy anything, we try to make everything from scratch.”

Mallomars were introduced in 1913, when Nabisco sold their first box to a grocery store in Hoboken, N.J. Mallomars were never sold after March because they’d melt during delivery. And even with the advent of refrigerated shipping trucks, the choice has been to keep the cookie traditional, and only available seasonally.

Bouchon’s Mallowmore made its debut just a few weeks ago and will remain on the shelves at both locations “depending on demand”.

“So far it has been well received,” said Rouxel, who recognizes that New Yorker’s are “always looking for the next new thing.”

And a take on the century-old classic could be just the culinary rendition New Yorkers have been waiting for.

Bouchon’s Mallowmore is priced at $3.95 and is large enough to share, according to Rouxel.