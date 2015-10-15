Marshmallow-only Lucky Charms are real!

Everyone knows marshmallows are the best part of every Lucky Charms box.
In fact, General Mills, manufacturer of the leprechaun-themed sugary breakfast item, agrees.
The company is giving out boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms to 10 very lucky people!
To win a box full of rainbow, horseshoe and four-leaf clover marshmallows, all you have to do is share a photo of yourself holding an imaginary box of Lucky Charms on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #Lucky10Sweepstakes, from October 14-18.
The social media sweepstakes was inspired by Twitter users who expressed interest to @LuckyCharms that a marshmallow only box of cereal (without cereal) was a very good idea.
Another good idea would be winning the competition and selling the exclusive box for a fortune on eBay, ala Lilly for Target.
Best of luck to all sweet tooths and entrepreneurs.