Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Marshmallow-only Lucky Charms are real!

By
0
comments
Posted on

Everyone knows marshmallows are the best part of every Lucky Charms box.

In fact, General Mills, manufacturer of the leprechaun-themed sugary breakfast item, agrees.

The company is giving out boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms to 10 very lucky people!

To win a box full of rainbow, horseshoe and four-leaf clover marshmallows, all you have to do is share a photo of yourself holding an imaginary box of Lucky Charms on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #Lucky10Sweepstakes, from October 14-18.

The social media sweepstakes was inspired by Twitter users who expressed interest to @LuckyCharms that a marshmallow only box of cereal (without cereal) was a very good idea.

Another good idea would be winning the competition and selling the exclusive box for a fortune on eBay, ala Lilly for Target

Best of luck to all sweet tooths and entrepreneurs. 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC