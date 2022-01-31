Max Brenner to hand out free cups of hot cocoa at Times Square store for National Hot Chocolate Day

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Jan. 31 is National Hot Chocolate Day, and the beloved chocolate pioneer Max Brenner is celebrating the best way they can.

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 31, those who swing by Max Brenner’s Times Square store can snag a free cup of their famous hot chocolate. Those who come by the Times Square store can also buy heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and other gifts ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Available in milk, dark, or white chocolate, Max Brenner’s hot chocolate can be customized with up to 27 possible variations, all of which are served in Max Brenner’s original hug mugs. At Max Brenner’s Union Square Chocolate Bar, you can try nine flavors of hot chocolate, including salted caramel, peanut butter, hazelnut, French vanilla-chocolate, mocha, marshmallow, Oreo, Italian think and Mexican spicy.

Max Brenner’s Times Square store is located at 720 7th Ave., at the corner of 7th Avenue and 48th Street. For more information about Max Brenner, visit maxbrenner.com.