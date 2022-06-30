Melba’s Restaurant to come to Central Park’s Wollman Rink this summer

A beloved Harlem restaurant is setting up shop at Central Park’s Wollman Rink this summer.

Melba’s Restaurant will open its latest concept at the rink on Sunday, June 19. Located at The Overlook above the rink, the cafe will feature some of the best menu items that Melba’s has to offer. The opening of Melba’s kick-off an electric and distinctly New York summer, which included the anticipated arrival of The DiscOasis on June 16.

“Wollman Rink has become one of New York City’s most recognized locations and it only seemed fitting for our team to put together a culinary program designed to reflect the diversity and resiliency of New Yorkers,” said Melba Wilson, Founder of Melba’s Restaurant. “I am thrilled to open Melba’s on The Overlook and to be a partner at Wollman Rink.”

Over the past two decades, Melba’s Restaurant has become a foodie destination for New Yorkers across the city. Like in the original Harlem location, guests who visit the new Melba’s concept at Wollman Rink will be greeted with warm Harlem hospitality service in an outdoor setting.

The menu will feature Melba’s DiscOasis fries, topped with Vermont cheddar cheese and gravy; the beloved Chicken N’ Waffle cone; Brown Butter Ice Cream & Eggnog Waffle Sandwich; Crispy Fish Strips with a chipotle dipping sauce; and creamy Trés Macaroni & Cheese, complete with Vermont cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses. Classic beverages like Harlem Sweet Tea and Low Country Lemonade will be available for purchase, along with Melba’s Palmer, which contains the sweet tea, lemonade and Maker’s Mark.

“As an official community partner of Wollman Rink NYC, Chef Melba has constantly worked to establish Wollman Rink as a classic New York City experience,” said Stefanie Tomlin, General Manager of Wollman Rink NYC. “Melba’s at Wollman Rink brings a unique and soulful taste of NYC to Central Park, aiding in our mission to curate a diverse, inclusive space for New Yorkers.”

Melba’s will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit wollmanrinknyc.com