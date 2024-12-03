Milk Bar pairs up with got milk? to make limited-edition cereal for the holidays

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

What goes better together than cereal and milk?

New York City’s Milk Bar is teaming up with got milk? to create a limited-edition Holiday Cookie Cereal.

“Nothing captures the spirit of the holidays quite like the classic combination of cookies and milk,” said MilkPEP VP of Consumer Marketing Miranda Abney. “We worked with Milk Bar to create a playful twist on the classic cookies and milk combo that is perfect for the holiday gifting season.”

The got milk? x Milk Bar Holiday Cookie Cereal features a combination of mini peppermint-flavored cookie bows and white chocolate peppermint cookie bits, meant to be paired with the ice-cold milk of your choice. Arriving just in time for the holidays, the Milk Bar team says the cereal is perfect for gifting, sharing, or savoring.

“Our love of milk at Milk Bar runs deep, and we wanted to create something that would bring joy and fun to our menu this holiday season,” Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi said. “We worked months to design this deliciously nostalgic, oh-so-cute cookie cereal to celebrate the brilliance of dairy milk and the spirit of delicious bites this holiday season. Eat the buttery, crunchy mix first, then smile big and bottoms up with the perfect subtly minty cookie cereal milk!”