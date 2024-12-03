Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Milk Bar pairs up with got milk? to make limited-edition cereal for the holidays

By Posted on
Milk Bar and got milk? made a holiday cereal.
Milk Bar and got milk? made a holiday cereal.
Photos courtesy of Milk Bar

What goes better together than cereal and milk?

New York City’s Milk Bar is teaming up with got milk? to create a limited-edition Holiday Cookie Cereal. 

“Nothing captures the spirit of the holidays quite like the classic combination of cookies and milk,” said MilkPEP VP of Consumer Marketing Miranda Abney. “We worked with Milk Bar to create a playful twist on the classic cookies and milk combo that is perfect for the holiday gifting season.”

The got milk? x Milk Bar Holiday Cookie Cereal features a combination of mini peppermint-flavored cookie bows and white chocolate peppermint cookie bits, meant to be paired with the ice-cold milk of your choice. Arriving just in time for the holidays, the Milk Bar team says the cereal is perfect for gifting, sharing, or savoring.

a close-up look at the holiday cereal
The cereal features peppermint bows and cookie pieces.Photo courtesy of Milk Bar/got milk?

“Our love of milk at Milk Bar runs deep, and we wanted to create something that would bring joy and fun to our menu this holiday season,” Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi said. “We worked months to design this deliciously nostalgic, oh-so-cute cookie cereal to celebrate the brilliance of dairy milk and the spirit of delicious bites this holiday season. Eat the buttery, crunchy mix first, then smile big and bottoms up with the perfect subtly minty cookie cereal milk!”

Through the end of the month, the got milk? x Milk Bar Holiday Cookie Cereal is available for nationwide shipping at MilkBarStore.com for $20 as well as in-store at New York City’s Milk Bar flagship location at 1196 Broadway with milk for $24. You can also order a box with milk (including lactose free options) via Uber Eats and Doordash.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

More from Eat & Drink

More from around NYC