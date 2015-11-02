Nabisco releases new Hot Cocoa Chips Ahoy!

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Just in time to pair with Starbucks red cups, Nabisco has rolled out a new cookie.

Hot Cocoa Chips Ahoy! hit shelves Monday, and the limited-edition treat will be available throughout winter.

The new seasonal soft cookie is baked with chocolate batter and sprinkled with milk chocolate chip and marshmallow-y bits. Inside the cookie, a gooey, chocolaty filling attempts to imitate a foamy hot cocoa beverage, though a quick taste test in our newsroom left us confused as to what the sugary sweet filling actually tasted like. The cookie was certainly not a substitute for a steamy mug of hot cocoa.

Perhaps best of all is that this new Chips Ahoy! flavor is designed to be eaten warm. Cookies should be microwaved for about 7 seconds before eating, giving the illusion of having just popped out of the oven. Or your hot cocoa mug.

Sugar is the first ingredient on the new cookie’s ingredient list, and the small, two-bite cookies clock in at 75 calories each, with 7 grams of sugar per cookie.

Hot Cocoa Chips Ahoy! retail at $3.79 and can be found in local grocery stores.