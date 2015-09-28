National Coffee Day: all the free coffee in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Of all the made-up food holidays, National Coffee Day may be New York’s best.

Plenty of free, cheap and exciting coffee abounds on Tuesday, Sept. 29!

Here’s where to get caffeinated:

Birch Coffee (750 Columbus Ave., 21 E. 27th St., 56 Seventh Ave.) will be providing free Lactaid lattes from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. at all their NYC locations.

Eataly‘s Gran Bar (200 Fifth Ave.) will be helping to beat the afternoon slump from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. with free 8 oz cups of Lavazza drip coffee.

Jacques Torres Chocolate (110 E. 57th St.) will give guests a complimentary coffee or Illy espresso drink (cappuccino, latte etc.) all day on Tuesday.

Martha Stewart Café (601 W. 26th St.) will be giving out a free 8 oz. cup of hot Martha Stewart Blend coffee from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Tuscan Gun Officine & Alimentari (199 Windsor Pl., Brooklyn), the new Windsor Terrace cafe by Cooking Channel’s Gabriele Corcos, will host the owner and her co-star Debi Mazar passing out free coffee from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Randolph Beer (343 Broome St.) will give lunchers free coffee after their meal to help save a few bucks and get energized for the afternoon.

Zaro’s Family Bakery (Penn Station, Grand Central and more) will give customers a complimentary cup of hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme (Penn Station) is celebrating by giving away a free small coffee and an original glazed doughut!

Dunkin’ Donuts will give customers a free medium cup of hot or iced dark roast coffee, at participating shops.

And if you still want a free cup of coffee on Wednesday, Cosi (multiple locations) will be giving out free iced and hot coffees as part of its #WakeUpWednesday promotion.