Here are a few places where you can celebrate National Ice Cream Day in New York City

July 17 is national ice cream day! With the days getting hotter, what better way to cool down than a nice scoop, or two, of ice cream. With the sweet occasion right around the corner we think you will need a guide to help you discover all of New York Cities best deals on the frozen treat.

If you’re interested in having a fun time with a side of dessert then Coney’s Cones at Luna Park in Coney Island might just be the stop for you. Known for their artisanal gelato, Coney’s Cones offers a variety of flavors. From chocolate, to refreshing fruit, this is a must-stop for any ice cream lover. They are open from 12 – 8 p.m. 1023 Boardwalk West.

Perhaps you’d enjoy more of a challenge. Klondike is opening a pop-up shop in Washington Square Park where they will be offering local NYC residents the “What Would You Do for a Klondike?” challenge. Fans will have the chance to win a Klondike 100th birthday cake or a Klondike Kard that unlocks free Klondike treats for 100 years! Klondike will also provide free treats on-site. They’ll be open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

If you’re lactose intolerant Oatly will have your back. While they’re not exactly serving ice cream, you may find that you won’t mind. Oatly will be taking 12 trucks across NYC to give out 7,000 of the brand’s 100% non-dairy frozen dessert bars. Four flavors will be offered, vanilla, chocolate fudge, salted caramel and strawberry swirl. They will be handing out all of these treats for free! All trucks will be open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Or maybe you’d rather check out one of the newest dessert spots in NoMad. Bear Donut serves a combo of soft serve ice cream and delicate mochi donuts. There is a variety of toppings you can get on your donut, like powdered sugar, lavender, pink chocolate glaze, or even cheddar. They are open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 40 West 31st Street.

There are even offers for those who might not be able to go out on national ice cream day. Unilever’s The Ice Cream Shop is partnering with DoorDash to provide NYC locals with a promotional code to get $5 off their entire order. Any orders from brands Breyers, Talenti, Magnum ice cream and Ben & Jerry’s can use the code ICECREAM5 at checkout. The promotion will be going on both July 16 and 17.

For a chic dessert experience, look no further than Bongos. The dinner party-inspired bistro is offering ice cream sundaes paired with their unique cocktails. Their sundaes come with warm, house-based cookies, hot fudge and large scoops of your preferred flavor of ice cream. They will be open 12 – 5 p.m. 85 Orchard Street.

Oh and one more thing to note, remember to eat slowly, brain freeze could ruin your sundae fun day.

Editor’s note: These stores were chosen at random by the author.