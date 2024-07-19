National Ice Cream Day | Tipsy Scoop’s naughty ice cream sundae will get you hot

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s not often an ice cream sundae could be described as “too hot.”

Tipsy Scoop, liquor-infused ice cream shop, teamed up with Sugar Wood last month to create the ‘Weenie Martini Sundae’. The sundae is made up of “eight scoops of liquor-infused ice cream and sorbet, and two woody waffles, one kitty waffle, some mini woody waffles, and then various other sprinkles and toppings,” said Tipsy Scoop’s marketing VP, Rachel Chitwood. (Woody and kitty aren’t just fun nicknames, but refer to the sundae’s most prominent features: Not-safe-for-work-style soft cakes in, ahem, anatomically-correct shapes.)

Originally an exclusive Pride Month flavor, the Weenie Martini is now available indefinitely at both Tipsy Scoop and Sugar Wood. “I think both of our brands just try to bring a smile to people’s face, a grown up take on the traditional ice cream shop experience, so it has been a lot of fun to see how happy this collaboration is making people,” said Chitwood.

The ‘woody’ and ‘kitty’ waffles are a trademark of Sugar Wood, New York City’s Naughtiest Dessert Shop. “Both of our brands are very much about Instagrammable desserts,” said Chitwood. “We always love to collaborate with different brands, for different holidays and seasons,” continued Chitwood, “so this kind of came out of both of our brands knowing that it would be a really similar fit, and great for both of our customer bases, so we both came up with this for Pride.”

Austin Allan, founder of Sugar Wood, said the brand is “proudly queer-owned”. Allan described the collaboration as, “a match made in heaven.” The Weenie Martini made the ice cream so popular at Sugar Wood that the liquor-infused ice cream is going to be added to the menu permanently, Allan explained.

“The ice cream itself has a really good flavor, all the creations are so tasty and well worth it. I’m definitely going to come back and try their Vodka Cotton Candy, it’s the Pride flavor so I’m definitely looking forward to trying that. Other than that, I’ve tried almost everything else here,” said Alessandra Lawson, a Queens resident who was enjoying the ‘It’s My Party’ Sundae.

“A lot of people come into my store thinking that it’s just a gimmick, but we work really hard to make sure our products are delicious, and I’ve found that everything I’ve tried at Tipsy Scoop is equally delicious,” said Allan.

Tipsy Scoop donated a portion of all proceeds of their Vodka Cotton Candy flavor to the Center, during the month of June. Sugar Wood donated 10% of all merch sales to NYC Pride, which is an addition to Sugar Wood’s regular donations to the Fluid Foundation. For the past three years, Tipsy Scoop has worked with similar charities to fundraise during Pride month.