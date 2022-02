Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Love pancakes? Then today is your lucky day.

March 8 happens to be National Pancake Day, and that means — you guessed it — free pancakes at IHOP.

The IHOP-created “holiday” is celebrating 11 years of raising money for charities in the communities the restaurants feed.

Guests will feast on a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes, and in exchange are encouraged to donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals or other designated local charities.

Find the location nearest you at ihop.com.