New Magnolia Bakery location opens for business in Hudson Yards

A brand new Magnolia Bakery is officially opening to the public on Jan. 27 in the Shops at Hudson Yards.

The new store, located on the fourth floor of the shops near The Edge, is the eighth Magnolia Bakery location in New York City. The 600-square foot store will open to the public at 11 a.m.

Like in its other locations, New Yorkers can stop in and buy any of Magnolia Bakery’s iconic treats, including ts World-Famous banana pudding, cupcakes, cookies, cheesecakes, and more. The store will also have limited edition varieties that can be purchased in-store or online — for Valentine’s Day, Magnolia Bakery will offer a Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pudding, cupcakes adorned with buttercream flowers, and sweetly decorated mini cupcakes.

Customers can head to the store or schedule a local pickup ahead of time on MagnoliaBakery.com. From Jan. 27-Feb. 10, customers can take 10% off any online order placed at the new Hudson Yards store with the code HUDSONYARDS at checkout.