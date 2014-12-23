Where to eat dinner on New Year’s Eve in New York City

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Celebrate the end to a great year with a special menu at one of these top NYC restaurants. Make your reservations now!

Saikai Dining Bar

Uni fans will want to head to this new izakaya, which will offer a special menu of the sea urchin prepared six ways and paired with California’s One Leaf Wines. $70 per person; 24 Greenwich Ave., 646-838-5599 or saikainyc.com for reservations

Tuome

This well-received East Village newcomer will serve a seven-course prix-fixe menu of Chef Thomas Chen’s modern American creations. $95 for 5:30-7:30 p.m. seating, $125 for 8-11:15 p.m. seating (includes a champagne toast); 536 E. Fifth St., tuomenyc.com for reservations



Colonie

Chef Andrew Whitcomb will serve a special four-course menu of his seasonal American fare, including crispy oysters, a beef salad, scallops and a chocolate tart or donuts for dessert. $95 for 6-6:30 p.m. and 8-8:30 p.m. seatings, $125 for 10-10:30 p.m. seatings (includes champagne toast); 127 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn Heights, 718-855-7500 for reservations

Nightingale 9

This Vietnamese spot will offer a five-course tasting menu, with smoked sturgeon, bay scallops, roasted cauliflower salad, sweet potato dumplings, wok roasted maitakes and a yuzu and meringue pie on the menu. $75 per person/$45 wine pairing; 329 Smith St., Carroll Gardens, 347-689-4699 for reservations

Brushstroke

David Bouley’s new Japanese kaiseki restaurant will offer a six-course tasting menu prepared by Executive Chef Isao Yamada with seatings at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $150 per person; 30 Hudson St., 212-791-3771 for reservations.

Fung Tu

Chef Jonathan Wu will be serving a six-course tasting menu at this new-school Chinese restaurant, which will feature such dishes as sweetbreads manchuri, pickled cauliflower and bird chiles and fried pork chops and pickled mustard cabbage. Tables will also get party favors and, during the second seating, a complimentary champagne toast. $85 for 6-7:15 p.m. seating ($40 wine pairing), $95 for 8-10 p.m. seating ($55 wine pairing); 22 Orchard St., 212-219-8785 or fungtu.com for reservations.

Momofuku Má Pêche

This David Chang hotspot is ringing in 2015 with a $75 three-course prix-fixe menu by Chef Paul Carmichael, with fried chicken or short rib as entree options. Limited ala carte tables will be seated as well. Reservations: 212-757-5878 or momofuku.com.

Sweet Chick Williamsburg

Enjoy a buffet of chicken and waffles and a late-night open bar. Seatings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., $75 per person; 164 Bedford Ave., 347-725-4793 for reservations.

EMILY

This newcomer from husband/wife team, Matt and Emily Hyland highlights plenty of best-of 2014 lists. For their first NYE, EMILY will offer their menu a la carte along with a list of a half dozen sparkling wines available by the glass or bottle, curated by Emily herself. Tables still seated at 12 a.m. will get noisemakers and a midnight toast. EMILY will also open on New Year’s Day for brunch and takeout from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Reservations: info@pizzalovesemily.com

The Dutch

Andrew Carmellini’s Village restaurant is a great place to celebrate the New Year. It feels both comfortable and classy, and the food is great. The prix-fixe menu for NYE is $98 per person and comes with appetizers for the table, from Date “Newton” with Foie Gras to Beef Tartare, a choice of a main course, with options including black sea bass and gnocchi with white truffles and dessert, of course. Don’t forget about the champagne and do supplement with oysters! 131 Sullivan St., 212-677-6200, thedutchnyc.com



St. Mazie Bar & Supper Club

This 1940s era venue will offer 3 seatings in its cellar supper club beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to the regular menu, a 3-course prix fixe will be available for $45 including a glass of bubbles and live music. Non-dinner guests can pay a $10 cover at the door and stage-side tables can be booked for bottle service to catch the show. Reservations: 718-384-4807 or stmazie@gmail.com

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

Party packages include a full barbecue buffet of smoked barbecue wings, brisket, jalapeno corn bread and more, as well as a four-hour premium open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, a dessert bar, live DJ and party favors. Starting at $150 per person; 152 W. 44th St., virgilsbbq.com for tickets.

Annisa

Chef Anita Lo created two prix-fixe menus that feature choices like Ceviche of Peconic Bay Scallops with Pomelo, Heart of Palm and Chile; Foie Gras with Dried Fig and Brioche Panzanella; Butter-Poached Arctic Char with Black Truffle and Caramelized Endive; and Duo of Lamb, Szechuan Style. The earlier seating is $125 per person for 4 courses and the later seating is $158 per person for 6 courses with a trio of caviar and champagne toast. Reservations: 212-741-6699

Hakkasan New York

Just west of Times Square, this upscale Chinese restaurant will offer a $138 seven-course prix-fixe menu complete with a glass of complimentary Perrier-Jouët. For a more opulent end to the year, the $198 10 p.m. seating, with will feature decadent dishes like Peking duck with Petrossian Osserta Caviar. Reservations: 212-776-1818 or reservations@hakkasannyc.com

Isola Trattoria & Crudo Bar

Get a table at this Italian restaurant in the Mondrian SoHo and enjoy dishes including crispy shrimp spiedini with lobster aioli, artichoke and mushroom polenta and seared halibut. There’s also a ticketed open bar from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and live music from Grace Weber and DJ Danger Kat. $150 per person, $600/tables for two; 9 Crosby St., 212-389-0000 for reservations

Boqueria

The Flatiron, Upper East Side and SoHo locations of this restaurant will be serving a Spanish tapas feast this New Year’s Eve of its most popular dishes, such as roasted butternut squash, roasted leg of lamb and lamb meatballs served family-style. There will also be an open bar of red and white wine, red, white and rose sangria and draft beer. 9 p.m. seating, $110/9:30 p.m seating, $150 per person; multiple locations, reservations at boquerianyc.com

Toro

For more in Spanish food, head to this Barcelona-inspired tapas bar from Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette, which will be serving a menu of the restaurant’s top tapas, including seasonal plancha bar items, paellas, pinchos and, for dessert, churros. Sangria, an ice luge, DJs and a midnight cava toast are also on the menu. $75 per person; 85 10th Ave., toro-nyc.com for reservations

Casa Nonna

Close enough to Time Square to catch the action, this Italian eatery will dish out options like Hamachi crudo with hackleback caviar, champagne-meyer lemon gelée, sea salt, lemon thyme and pickled radish and Butter Poached Lobster with roasted root vegetable puree, baby carrots, parsnip, turnips, celeriac, truffled lobster sauce, and tarragon on their $65 4-course prixe fix. Reservations: 212-736-3000



BLT Bar & Grill

Head downtown for a $55 3-course menu including New Year’s Lucky Duck Soup with foie gras dumplings; Scottish Salmon Filet with celery root pureé and champagne caviar velouté; Prime Rib with au jus and pommes dauphinoise; and Baba Aú Rhum with diplomat cream. Reservations: 646-826-8666

Bell Book & Candle

Dishes include burrata with leek fondue, white truffle and toasted hazelnut as well as steamed black bass with maitake mushroom broth and braised dinosaur kale on a special7-course tasting menu. $75 per person or $200 per couple with bottle of Piper Heidseck. An a la carte menu will be available at the bar only. Guests will also receive party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Reservations: 212-414-2355 or info@bbandcnyc.com.

Botequim

Partying like a Brazilian with a $68 Prix Fixe menu, from 6:00pm- 2:00am, with standout dishes like Galinha Caipira a Cabidela, a pot roast of country chicken, fresh corn, polenta and okra, Leitao a Pururuca, a roast suckling pig, farofa and collard greens and much more! Reservations: 212-432-1324

Grand Central Oyster Bar Brooklyn

The Park Slope outpost of the iconic Grand Central Oyster Bar will ring in the New Year with seafood along with wine and Champagne offerings. Guests can choose from a special menu including oysters by the dozen, fresh Maine lobster or Grilled Octopus. A special wine pairing menu will also be available. For a more casual option, choose a seat at the bar for the $40 GCOBB Seafood Platter including a bottle of Castillo Prelada “Brut Reserva Cava” from Spain. Specialty Champagne Cocktails will be avaiable all night including the Pomegranate Fizz, Blood Orange Sparkler and Liquid Tinsel. Reservations: 347-294-0596 or OpenTable.

The Musket Room

Escape to New Zealand for the new year at this Nolita restaurant inspired by kiwi cuisine. The Michelin-starred The Musket Room will offer 6- and 10-course tasting menus with optional wine pairings (first seating from 5:30 p.m. and second seating from 9:00 p.m.,with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight). Dishes include Crème Fraiche Ice Cream with Dill and Caviar, Maine Diver Scallop with Apple and Uni and Chef Matt’s signature New Zealand Red Deer with flavors of gin. Reservations: 212-219-0764